Manchester United Gaining Ground In Push To Sign Victor Osimhen From Napoli

Napoli and Manchester United are reportedly engaged in advanced discussions regarding the potential transfer of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

The Italian club is rumored to be considering a reduced offer for Victor Osimhen’s release clause, which could benefit Manchester United.

According to Il Mattino, Napoli director Giovanni Manna has traveled in London to negotiate with United officials about the 26year-old striker.

This strategic move may enable Napoli to offer Manchester United a more favorable fee, thereby eliminating Juventus as a significant competitor for Osimhen’s signature.

Currently on loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray, Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli permanently this summer after previous missed opportunities for transfers to Saudi Arabia and Chelsea.

His release clause has been reduced to €75 million, but Napoli appears willing to discuss a lower fee with Premier League clubs to avoid strengthening their direct Serie A rivals, particularly Juventus.

Il Mattino also highlights the complexities in negotiations with Juventus, which has been in contact with Osimhen’s representatives. Although Osimhen is open to joining Juventus, tension exists between the clubs that could complicate the transfer.

Manchester United are eager to enhance their attacking capabilities, having scored only 37 goals in 31 Premier League matches this season, which ranks them as the sixth-lowest-scoring team in the league.

Reports indicate that United have made Osimhen their top target this summer, with the Nigerian striker expressing a willingness to consider a move to Old Trafford despite the club’s current challenges and uncertainties around European football next season.

While Chelsea have also engaged Manna during his visit to London, they are prioritizing a deal for Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, whom manager Enzo Maresca believes fits their playing style better.

Additionally, Arsenal have submitted a bid for Osimhen, while clubs like Liverpool, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain are closely monitoring the situation.

The existing strong relationship between Napoli and Manchester United, established through Scott McTominay’s transfer last summer, could facilitate a smoother negotiation process for Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker has been performing exceptionally well during his loan at Galatasaray, scoring 28 goals in 32 appearances, and is currently focused on helping the Turkish club achieve success in the Super Lig and Turkish Cup.