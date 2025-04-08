LP Crisis: Sanction Those Who Think They’re Above Law – Ngogbehei Tells Abure

The Director General, Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration, Labour Party, Marcel Ngogbehe, has called on Julius Abure to take strong action against camps claiming leadership of the party.

Naija News reports that Ngogbehe said only the Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) is the recognized leadership of Labour Party.

Speaking with News Central on Monday, the LP Chieftain condemned the faction clamoring for a new Nigeria without obeying the party’s laws.

“I will make it clear that we don’t have factions in the Labour Party. We only have one Labour Party under one leadership, which is Julius Abure. In the Supreme Court’s judgment, the Supreme Court has made it clear that the parties should respect and obey their constitution, and what I think the Labour Party should be doing now is to begin to sanction those individuals who think they are above the law.

“If you are preaching for a new leadership and you’re preaching for a new Nigeria, where we would all, like, obey laws and be responsible and act like other civilized nations, then you shouldn’t start it by disobeying your own internal laws and Supreme Court has made it clear,” he said.

Ngogbehe faulted media reports that the Supreme Court, in its ruling, sacked Abure. He advised Nigerians to wait for the certified true copy of the ruling.

He argued that those who went to court to challenge Nnewi convention faulted according to the ruling of the apex court.

“But what we saw is that just immediately that report came out, there was this media propaganda all over the whole place, where the headlines was like, Supreme Court sacks Abure, Supreme Court sacks Abure. And some of us were confused. The Supreme Court said that party matters are not justiceable. That means you’re not supposed to bring them to court.

“So the people that even decided to go to court in the first place were wrong. And we need to understand who decided to go to court to question the party leadership. When the Nnewi Convention was conducted and leadership emerged, some people within the party were not happy, and they felt that that needs to be challenged, but they went about it the wrong way,” he stated.

Labour Party’s Director General of the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration added that there was no time the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wrote to the Abure-led executive to condemn the Nnwei convention.

“So INEC, at first, refused to recognize the leadership, especially in Ondo elections where we’re supposed to upload the polling unit agents. So the party went to court, took INEC to court, so then it wasn’t about leadership of the party. It was about INEC not fulfilling its own job. Now, before then, I asked the party leadership question, because I’m someone that clearly wants to understand what I’ve said, did INEC write you about the convention you held in Nnewi? Was there any letter from INEC saying that they did not recognize the convention or there was any problem with the convention? I was told there was no letter. So INEC did not officially write the party that there was issued with the convention,” he added.