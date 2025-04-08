Lagos High Court Gets New Chief Registrar

Tajudeen Adegbenga Elias has officially been appointed as the Chief Registrar of the High Court of Lagos State, with his tenure commencing on January 2, 2025.

A graduate of Lagos State University, Ojo, Elias earned his law degree in 1994 and was admitted to the Nigerian Bar in 1996.

Naija News reports that Elias initiated his legal career at the chambers of Sola Idowu, SAN & Co., where he practiced from 1997 to 1999 before moving to the judiciary as a Magistrate within the Lagos State Judiciary.

Throughout his career, Elias has established a notable reputation characterized by consistent advancement and extensive experience in both judicial and administrative capacities.

His professional history includes roles such as Coroner in the Ikeja Magisterial District, Chairman of the Family Court, and Deputy Chief Registrar (Administration) at the High Court in Ikeja.

Prior to his recent confirmation, he served as the Acting Chief Registrar.

In addition to his judicial responsibilities, Mr. Elias has actively engaged in professional development.

He has participated in international training programs, including Judicial Case Management (October 2011) and Effective People Management (May–June 2012), both organized by RIPA International in London.

He also completed a judicial training program at the National Judicial College, University of Nevada, Reno, in December 2006.

Elias is integral to the administrative framework of the Lagos State High Court.

He is a member of several judicial committees and chairs multiple committees, contributing to the enhancement of justice delivery throughout the state.