‘Labour Party Is Almost Dead’ – Enugu Lawmaker Defects To PDP

A Labour Party (LP) member representing the Isi-Uzo State constituency at the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Eze Gabriel Lebechi, has dumped the party for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that Lebechi bade farewell to his former party during the plenary on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, citing internal wranglings that the party could not resolve.

In the letter read on the House floor by the Speaker, Uche Ugwu, Lebechi said the Labour Party is almost dead due to the ongoing crisis, hence his decision to switch camp.

In addition to the crisis rocking the LP, the lawmaker said that he dumped the party because the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, is leading the state in the right direction and “he is working tirelessly to change Enugu to London.”

Lebechi expressed regrets about ditching his former party but stated that he had no option than to move on to a better party with a better future and wished his supporters well for their support.

He said, “I wish my well-wishers, my supporters and members of the party who supported me wholeheartedly to emerge as a member of the House of Assembly representing Isi-Uzo.

“As at yesterday and years back, Labour Party entered into a problem that they could not solve. As I am talking to you, Labour Party is a dead party almost. I made wider consultations. I switched into action by meeting my constituents, holding meetings, and calling some people who matter in the Labour Party on how to resolve this.

“After I found out that it is not something that could be resolved, I started asking them which way forward because I am here to represent them, to make laws and move motions and speak on their behalf as their mouthpiece and they advised that I move to a better place and that better place is joining PDP.

“Our governor made a statement some time ago that he came into power not for a government as usual but unusual. And he said that everybody should learn how to sacrifice and I personally, who is representing Isi-Uzo, seeing these two words of the governor in action, I then decided to support him.

“I read Computer Science and I know what AI can do and the governor moved into action: in the area of security he is there; in the area of Agriculture, he is there; in the area of hospital, he is there; road, he is there, every aspect that affects human beings, he is working tirelessly to change Enugu into London. I have no option than to join hands to support him.

“I am today defecting to PDP to support my colleagues and to support the government the government of Enugu State.”