Jude Ezenwafor Emerges PDP Candidate For Anambra Guber

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected Jude Ezenwafor as its governorship candidate ahead of the 2025 Anambra governorship election scheduled for 8th November.

Ezenwafor emerged as the party’s candidate after securing 798 votes in the primary election held in Awka on Tuesday.

The result sheet obtained by our reporter showed the total number of delegates for the election was 999. The total number of accredited voters was 853. The total number of invalid votes was 26.

Recall that the publicity secretary of the PDP in Ebonyi State, Nwafor Nwali, in an exclusive interview with Naija News, said the party would produce a candidate who would unseat Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“Charles Soludo did not emerge from a strong and a well-edified party congress. It was a fraud. How can a party like APGA use voice votes to accept Soludo as its sole candidate?” He said.

Nwali also faulted the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, and faulted his emergence process.

“The emergence of Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu has brought the resignation of key stakeholders of APC from the party. How can you expect such a candidate that emerged through irregularities to win election?” he stated.

The former South East PDP Media Director added that the party’s candidate would win the Anambra gubernatorial election.