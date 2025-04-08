Jamie Carragher Predicts Premier League’s Top Five Finishers For This Season

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has made his predictions for the Premier League’s top five finishers this season.

In a recent appearance on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher expressed his belief that Chelsea will likely fall short of a top-five finish, despite the team’s efforts.

Carragher highlighted that Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, and Manchester City are poised to secure the coveted top five spots in the league. He emphasized the significance of the fixtures remaining on the schedule, noting how they could influence the standings.

“Looking at the fixtures, especially with Newcastle having a game in hand, I think Nottingham Forest will just edge it into the top five,” Carragher explained.

He elaborated on Chelsea’s challenges, stating, “They have some of the toughest fixtures ahead, which I believe will hinder their chances.” Carragher also included Aston Villa in his predictions, suggesting they, too, will miss out on a spot in the top five.

He further analyzed Manchester City’s position, confidently stating, “Given their proven track record and quality, you would expect them to win all four of their remaining matches, despite some of the difficulties they’ve experienced this season.”

As it stands, Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, and Newcastle currently occupy the top five positions in the Premier League, making the race for the final standings all the more exciting as the season draws to a close.