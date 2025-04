‘It Is Better You Drop The Idea Of Contesting For President In 2027’ – APC National Vice Chair Tells Atiku

The National Vice Chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad, has issued a cautionary statement to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai ahead of the 2027 general election.

Datti urged both political figures to tread carefully in their ambitions, stressing that their current actions could have significant implications for their political futures.

In an open letter, Datti specifically addressed Atiku Abubakar, advising him to “perish the thought of another presidential contest” and to instead embrace his current status as a statesman.

He pointed out that Atiku, who has been contesting for the presidency since 1993, should not waste resources and time pursuing another run, especially with the possibility that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) may not grant him the presidential ticket in the upcoming race.

“As we approach the next general elections, you are at it again. However, this time around, having sensed that your party, the PDP may not cede the presidential ticket to you, you are now considering joining forces with some aggrieved politicians to form a coalition to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027.

“For you, Alhaji Atiku, our former Vice President, my freehearted advice is, in your best interest and the interest of Nigerians, it is better you drop the idea of contesting for president in 2027, by which time you would have already turned 80 years,” Datti remarked.

He further advised Atiku to take a cue from former Vice President Arc. Muhammad Namadi Sambo, who, after leaving office in 2015, has remained a respected elder statesman, operating in the background without seeking a return to electoral politics.

Datti also criticized Atiku’s potential presidential bid, pointing out that despite his long political career, he may have little new to offer voters.

“In truth, even if you contest, you have nothing new to offer,” Datti said, referencing Atiku’s past role in privatizing key national assets during the Obasanjo administration and his support for subsidy removal, a position that has become a controversial subject in Nigerian politics.

El-Rufai’s Role In APC And Call For Reconciliation

Turning his attention to El-Rufai, Datti urged the former Kaduna State governor to reconcile with the APC. As a founding member of the party, Datti stressed that El-Rufai’s contributions to the APC’s success should not be overshadowed by his recent actions.

He said, “It is on record that you were part of the founding members of the APC. Having worked for the party tirelessly and served as governor under its platform for eight years, it is rather worrisome that you decided to leave APC at this critical point.

“While still serving as governor in 2022, during one of your media chats, you averred that the moment I leave APC, then I have quit politics altogether. At this critical point, you should ponder and reconcile with the APC or quit politics altogether.

“The world knows that it was you who announced that you were not interested in any position in the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration. Why should you turn to a critic overnight just because you perceived things were not going your way when you had unfettered access to the leadership of the party and the President?”

The former lawmaker added, “As someone who was once close to you, I want to advise you to refrain from using emotions, sentiments, and unsubstantiated claims/allegations in politics.

“I would like to tell you for free that no PDP governor will join the SDP because their party already has a structure on the ground. Who will leave certainty to uncertainty? You may end up committing political a serious miscalculation.

“Frankly speaking, I think you should reflect deeply. One would expect that as a leading figure who supported the presidency to go to the South in 2023, you would support the zone to finish its eight years before canvassing for the rotation of the position to the North.”

He said both Speaker Abbas Tajudeen and Governor Uba Sani have been working assisuously and harmoniously for the benefit of Kaduna State.

Datti further stated, “Governor Uba Sani’s leadership style also attracted the likes of former governor, Alhaji Mukhtar Ramalan Yero; Senator Danjuma Laah; Senator Caleb Zegi; former PDP national organizing secretary, Abubakar Mustapha; Amb. Sule Buba; Prof. Dogara Mato; member representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency, Hon. Amos Magaji Gwamna, and the member for Igabi Federal Constituency, Hon. Hussaini Jalo; member representing Kaura Federal Constituency, Hon. Donatus Mathew, as well as former commissioners into the APC. Many more are on their way to join the APC.

“We enjoy relative peace in Kaduna State today due to the kind of inclusive leadership of Governor Uba Sani, especially the rural areas.”

He further stated that the North West never had it this good under any administration, saying, “Currently in the North-West, we have the Speaker of the House of Representatives from Kaduna State and the Deputy President of the Senate from Kano State. It has never happened in the history of Nigeria where two Presiding Officers of the National Assembly came from the same zone. We also have the National Chairman of our great party from Kano State.

“Additionally, the North West also got 12 ministerial appointments some of whom are manning critical ministries such as the two ministers of Defence; Budget and National Planning; Environment; two ministers of Housing; Culture and Creative Economy; Ministers of State for FCT, Education and Works etcetera. The zone also has the two Service Chiefs: the Chief of Defence Staff from Kaduna State, and the Chief of Air Staff from Kano State.

“The Tinubu administration is also working assiduously to make life better for Nigerians following subsidy removal. Naira is now gaining strength by the day. Prices of foodstuffs are dropping drastically by the day. The economy is gradually taking a new turn.

“Kaduna State, in particular, has never had it this good with Speaker Abbas Tajudeen and Governor Uba Sani working harmoniously for the good of the state. The Speaker, working in collaboration with Governor Uba Sani, has so far attracted about seven higher institutions to the state. The Speaker and Governor Uba Sani have also attracted the metro rail line (intra-city) worth about 250 billion Naira, already approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which will run from Rigachikun to Maraban Rido. This will ameliorate the transportation challenges residents of Kaduna metropolis face on a daily basis. A similar project will be executed in Kano State.”