‘I’m Not Part Of Those Playing Chess With The Destiny Of Nigerians’ – Sowore Criticizes Atiku, El-Rufai, Peter Obi Coalition

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has rubbished the intending coalition of former presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, and the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

Naija News recalls that Atiku, during a press conference by Concerned Leaders and Political Stakeholders in Nigeria, announced plans to form a coalition with the aim of removing President Bola Tinubu from power in 2027.

Sowore, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, vowed never to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

When asked if he would join Atiku and Peter Obi in forming a coalition, Sowore said he would not be part of those playing chess with the destiny of Nigeria and will only join the coalition of the oppressed.

He said: “I’m not joining any coalition, the coalition that they joined in 2013 and 2015 is what brought about the APC, so joining another coalition in 2025 is doing the same thing all over again without thinking of achieving the same set of results.

“The coalition that needs to be built is that of the oppressed, joining another coalition that is made up of the same people who were the ones that created the coalition that ruined Nigeria, it’s an injustice and an injury to the people of Nigeria.

“So you can never see me in their coalition and I will never be part of it, I’m not joining the SDP, I’m not part of those playing chess with the destiny of Nigerians.”