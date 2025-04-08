‘If Tinubu Gets What He Wants, He Will Dump You Like El-Rufai’ – Atiku’s Aide Warns ‘Buhari’s Boys’ 

Special Assistant on Digital Media Strategy to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Demola Olarewaju, has warned former President Muhammadu Buhari’s allies against trusting President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Olarewaju, in a post via X, said Buhari’s boys in the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are making a big mistake by trusting Tinubu in 2027.

According to him, if Tinubu succeeds in returning to power in 2027, he will dump them, like he did with the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and consolidate power more than his predecessors.

Olarewaju also alleged a plot to replace the Independent National Electoral Commission chairman (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, with someone from the Southwest.

He wrote, “The biggest mistake Buhari Boys in the CPC bloc would make ahead of 2027 is to trust Tinubu. Anybody, in fact, shouldn’t make that mistake, including old ACN allies.

“If he gets what he wants, he’ll dump them like El-Rufai and consolidate power more than anyone ever before him.

“Lagos Boys want an INEC Chairman from the SW that they can control easily and directly for Tinubu while also being in a position to use him to manipulate state gubernatorial elections and sell it to the highest bidder for themselves – they just want to cash out at this point.

“The agenda for the next INEC Chairman is for one person to control him on behalf of Tinubu, but also still use him to influence and sell state gubernatorial elections.

“Those two men both want to be President after Tinubu, on the idea that the SS still has 4 years to go from GEJ.”