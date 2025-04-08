I Didn’t Speak Out Of Frustration – Sen. Ndume Responds To Presidency

Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, has said the attacks on him over his stance on President Bola Tinubu’s appointments were misplaced.

Naija News reported that Senator Ndume, in an interview on Monday, said President Tinubu’s appointments were lopsided, did not follow the Constitution, and did not uphold the principles of federal character.

In response, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, accused Ndume of speaking out of frustration.

On his 𝕏 handle on Tuesday, the former Chief Whip of the Senate clarified that he did not speak out of frustration.

He stressed that the President still has the opportunity to correct the imbalance in his appointments.

He emphasized that the President’s appointments did not align with unity and inclusivity promised under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I’m raising a serious concern over the lopsidedness in federal appointments by President Tinubu.

“These appointments violate Section 14(3) of the Nigerian Constitution and go against the unity and inclusivity promised under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Those who attack me personally are missing the point. I speak not out of frustration, but out of love for Nigeria and my duty as a Senator.

“President Tinubu still has the chance to correct this imbalance. We must build a Nigeria where every region feels represented,” he wrote.