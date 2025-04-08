Govs Block LG Autonomy, Warns LG Chairmen Against Opening Account With CBN

Investigations have revealed that State governors have warned council chairmen against opening an account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the direct payment of their allocations from the Federation Account.

This recent setback is coming nearly nine months after the Supreme Court granted full autonomy to the 774 local governments across the country, paving the way for direct payment of federal allocations.

As part of the Federal Government’s commitment to the Supreme Court judgment, a panel was set up to ensure the implementation of LG autonomy.

In line with its recommendation, the panel directed the Central Bank of Nigeria to open accounts for the 774 LGs for direct payment of their allocation

The immediate-past Account-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and other officials recently commenced talks on the modalities for the LGAs to open accounts with the CBN for direct allocation but are reportedly facing challenges identifying LGAs with democratically elected officials.

A Federation Account Allocation Committee Technical Sub-Committee meeting revealed that only Delta State LGAs had submitted their account details.

Some local government chairmen who spoke to Punch have however revealed that some governors have resorted to intimidation and coercion, pressuring them to refrain from opening the designated accounts for direct allocation payment.

One chairman revealed that a governor in the South-East region refused to accept 50 percent of the monthly allocations, which was part of the agreement intended to facilitate the opening of the accounts for direct payment.

“Our governor has threatened us (all the chairmen in the state) not to open accounts with the CBN for the direct payment of our allocation.

“We even tried to beg him, seeking to strike a deal, such that if he allows us to open the account with the CBN and our allocations are paid directly, we will remit 50 per cent of the LG allocation to him monthly, but he disagreed. So, this is where we are for now,” the LG chair said.

Further investigations reveal that a significant number of governors are strongly opposed to the opening of CBN accounts, fearing it would sever their long-standing access to local government funds.

Another LG chair told the aforementioned publication that the CBN’s stringent conditions might be one of the reasons the governors were not positively disposed to the idea, aside from the fact that it will cut off their access to LG funds.

A chairman in one of the local government areas in South-West disclosed that the council chairmen in the state have not opened accounts with CBN due to the stringent conditions set by the apex bank.

The chairman said one of the stringent demands is the submission of a two-month statement of account from each local government area, which was not available.

“But as simple as that condition may look, all council areas here in our state can’t meet up. The situation is not peculiar to our state. If you check well, most states can’t meet up simply because their governors are the ones spending their allocation.

“They are only giving those in LGAs whatever they feel like giving them. That is the problem,” the LG boss said.