Fulani Kidnappers Demand Jollof Rice, Chicken, Energy Drinks, ₦15 Million As Ransom In Delta – Oborevwori Aide

Harrison Gwamnishu, a special assistant to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has recounted how abductors demanded a ransom of ₦15m, cooked jollof rice, chicken, energy drinks, and other items for the release of a driver and a medical doctor.

Gwamnishu stated that the kidnapping incident occurred on Monday evening around 6:30 pm, along the Issele-Uku expressway.

According to Gwamnishu, the abductors who are reportedly, armed Fulani kidnappers, demanded the ransom in exchange for the safe release of the captives.

Speaking via Facebook, he said “Yesterday evening, they carried out another attack, this time at the Issele-Uku Express. One of the victims is an Airport driver Chibueze, and a passenger he was transporting from Issele-Uku to Asaba.

“The kidnapping took place between 6:00pm – 7:00pm. According to the man who escaped from the kidnapper, the perpetrators are allegedly Fulani Armed Kidnappers.

“Just witnessed another N15,000,000, cooked jellof rice, chicken, energy drink, etc delivered to Armed Fulani Kidnappers at Ubulu-Okiti Express, Delta State as ransom.”

Gwamnishu added that the ransom was delivered along the Ubulu-Okiti Express in the state.

“They (the attackers) kidnapped (the victims) from Issele-Uku yesterday evening and collected ransom at Ubulu-Okiti this evening. Meaning they didn’t go far,” he wrote.

Gwamnishu expressed concern about lack of funding and resources for local vigilante groups, which he said lack the right equipment to tackle the menace.

“Our locals I saw here complained bitterly that they are not funded and they don’t have materials. I was informed that If they are well equipped, they will be in the bush. Do I believe them? Yes 100 percent,” he added.

The governor’s aide advised residents in several communities, including Ogwashi-Uku, Azagba-Ogwashi, Issele-Azagba, Edo-Ogwashi, Aniagbala, Ubulu-Uku, Issele-Uku, Utulu, Ibusa, Ubulu-Unor, Anifekide, Akuku-AGBOR, and Onicha-Ugbo to be vigilant.