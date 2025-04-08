‘Frustrated Politician’ – Presidency Slams Sen. Ndume

The Presidency has condemned Senator Ali Ndume‘s choice of words by describing President Bola Tinubu’s spokesmen as attack dogs.

Naija News reported that the Borno South Senator, in an interview, condemned what he termed the President’s lopsided appointments without recourse to the Constitution and upholding the federal character principle.

Ndume said unless the President corrected his skewed appointments, it would boomerang. He further advised President Tinubu’s aide, he described as attack dogs, to refute his claims rather than attack him.

In reaction, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, called Senator Ndume a frustrated politician.

He further slammed the television station for not cautioning him in his choice of words during the interview.

“It is amusing how a frustrated politician would appear on television addressing government spokesmen as attack dogs more than 7 times without being cautioned or advised by the anchor. He was reeling falsehood and disinformation without being fact-checked.

“But when a government spokesman tries to make a rebuttal of the falsehood and disinformation, even before he makes a sentence they would start interjecting him like a broken cassette tape of the 1980s.

Sad,” he wrote on his 𝕏 handle.

Meanwhile, former spokesman of former Vice President Namadi Sambo, Umar Sani, faulted Bwala’s choice of words on Ndume.

He reminded Bwala that the former Chief Whip of the Senate, as a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, did not fail to hold former PDP governments accountable.

“Senator Ali Ndume is an accomplished politician who is not known for being frivolous. While in PDP he constantly and consistently criticized any policy that he believes is either unconstitutional or anti people. He is merely being himself and is unlikely to stop. I don’t think he has exhibited any form of frustration and his people love him,” the PDP chieftains wrote.