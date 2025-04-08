Fraud Allegation: I Came From Hospital Bed To Attend To EFCC – Ex-Power Minister Informs Court

A former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, has stated that he left his sickbed to respond to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), regarding allegations of fraud made against him by the agency.

In a video presented in open court during his trial, Mamman informed Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja that he had previously communicated to the commission’s operatives that he was not in a suitable state of mind, having just recovered from illness during their inquiry.

Naija News reports that before the video was shown, EFCC Counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), explained to the court that the purpose of the video was to demonstrate that the earlier statement the EFCC intended to submit as evidence was given voluntarily by the former minister.

However, Femi Atte (SAN), counsel for Mamman, interjected, asserting that the statement was made under duress, as the minister had already indicated that he was not in a proper mental state due to his recent illness.

In the video, Mamman was seen informing EFCC operatives that he had left his sickbed to comply with their summons.

He also denied ownership of a property located in Wuse 2, Abuja, when questioned by the EFCC officials during the investigation.

According to Leadership, the two-hour video was played for 39 minutes in court, during which Mamman spoke in Hausa, with an interpreter translating his words into English for the court.

On the last adjourned date, March 19, a staff member from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and prosecution witness (PW15) in the trial testified that the apex bank managed the project account on behalf of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF).

The witness, Okoroafor Chinyere, who serves as a deputy manager in the domestic payment division at the bank, provided her testimony during cross-examination by the defendant’s counsel, Mr. Atte.

During this process, she affirmed to the court that the EFCC had sent a letter to the bank requesting information regarding the Ministry of Power, which was subsequently provided.

Discussing the project account, for which documents were submitted and accepted as evidence, Okoroafor confirmed that the bank oversees the account on behalf of the Accountant General’s office.

When questioned about her familiarity with the Remita payment process, she responded positively.

However, when asked if the former minister or his office could authorize payments, she replied, “I cannot say.” She clarified, “We do not receive payment instructions through Remita; we only act on directives from the OAGF.”

Okoroafor also noted that the Mambila Zungeru project account is held with the CBN but is exclusively managed by the Accountant General of the Federation, not the Minister of Power. “Only the OAGF has the authority over this account,” she stated.

She further explained to the court that there are established procedures for withdrawals from special project accounts, emphasizing that the minister does not possess withdrawal powers; only the OAGF has such authority.