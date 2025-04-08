Four Killed, Homes Destroyed In Renewed Ebonyi Land Dispute

A violent resurgence of a long-standing land dispute between Ndukwe Community in Amasiri, Afikpo Local Government Area, and Okporojo in Osso Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has left at least four people dead and properties worth millions destroyed.

Naija News gathered that the renewed conflict, which has spanned decades, has forced residents of Edda LGA to avoid the Amasiri road due to fears of further attacks, opting instead to travel through Afikpo town for safety.

According to The Nation, a source from Okporojo claimed that the victims were from their community and alleged that the attackers came from neighbouring Amasiri.

However, independent verification of the assailants’ identities was unavailable at the time of reporting.

Efforts to resolve the crisis have been ongoing, including a white paper issued by the previous administration based on recommendations from a government committee. However, the lack of implementation has led to repeated outbreaks of violence.

Chairman of Edda Local Government Area, Chima Ekumankama, confirmed that four people were killed in the latest attack on Okporojo Idima in Osso Edda.

He assured residents that security operatives had been deployed to restore peace.

“I can assure you that normalcy and peace have returned to the area. I personally visited the area and witnessed the level of destruction done, and as we speak, there are enough security personnel in the area to forestall a reoccurrence,” Ekumankama stated.

Ekumankama commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for his swift action in deploying security agents to the affected communities.

Similarly, Chairman of Afikpo LGA, Timothy Nwachi, confirmed the deployment of security forces to a buffer zone to de-escalate tensions.

He described the renewed violence as unfortunate and urged the people of Amasiri to remain calm while awaiting the government’s decision on the matter.

Meanwhile, Ebonyi State Police spokesperson, Joshua Ukandu, stated that he had not yet been briefed on the attack.