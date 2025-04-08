Fire Guts 55 Shops In Zamfara Central Market

A fire that erupted in the early hours of Tuesday reportedly destroyed at least 55 shops within the herbal medicine area of the Zamfara Central Market.

Naija News understands that this incident follows closely on the heels of a similar fire that occurred just six weeks prior, which devastated over 100 shops in the same market.

The origin of the fire, which began around 1:00 AM, remains undetermined as investigations are ongoing.

There are, however, suspicions that it may have been ignited by certain flammable herbs stored in some of the shops, although no official determination has been made.

The chairman of the affected section, Alhaji Sa’adu Dahiru, has confirmed the extent of the damage and characterized the event as catastrophic.

“The fire also destroyed some shops belonging to blouse and seasoning sellers,” he said.

“I know some of our members who lost everything. They have families and rely on this business to provide for them.

“There is one of our members who kept his ₦50,000 in the shop with the intention of taking it to the bank today (Tuesday), but the money was razed along with his goods. I am appealing to the state government to look into our plight and support us financially.”

The Managing Director of the market, Alhaji Ahmad Salihu Shinkafi, stated that the management was still investigating the root cause of the fire.

“From what we were told by some of the traders, it was ignited by a herb which does not resist excess heat. They said once there is excess heat, it can explode. But we are still investigating to know the actual cause of the fire,” he said.

He also outlined preventive measures already in place: “We had banned the use of fire within the market premises. That is why we don’t allow tea sellers, food sellers and other people who are using fire to come near the market. So only God knows what caused this inferno.”

As victims count their losses and call for government intervention, the tragedy highlights the growing concern over recurring fire disasters in markets across northern Nigeria.