Fight Insecurity So The Country Can Develop – Oluyede Charges Nigerian Army Troops

The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, on Tuesday, reminded troops of the Nigerian Army that a lot of responsibility and expectation rests on their shoulders in the task of tackling insecurity in Nigeria.

He stressed that without overcoming insecurity, Nigeria can not achieve its full developmental potential.

Oluyede, therefore, charged the troops to be more proactive in tackling the rising security challenges in the country.

Naija News reports the COAS gave the charge while addressing troops of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos.

“Nigerians are looking up to us to curb the current security challenges in the country.

“These challenges range from terrorism, kidnapping, and armed robbery, among others; this is why Nigerians are depending solely on us to make things better.

“If we don’t curb these challenges, there can be no meaningful development in this country.

“If we tackle insecurity, the monies that government sink into the security sector will be channelled to providing infrastructure that will make life better for Nigerians,” he said.

General Oluyede appreciated the troops for their various efforts in tackling the current security challenges in many parts of the country, including Plateau and environs, and urged them to do more.

He assured soldiers of the Nigerian Army that their welfare will remain a priority.

“Let me thank you for your efforts in safeguarding the people of Plateau and Nigerians in general.

“But I urge you to be more dutiful, dedicated, and committed to your constitutional duties of safeguarding lives and property.

“I’m committed to making your lives better; your welfare and well-being are my priority. This is why I’m going round to see things for myself,” he said.