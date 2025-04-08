FG Bars Acting VCs, Rectors, Provosts From Contesting The Same Position

The Federal Government has barred heads of tertiary institutions in an acting capacity from contesting to fill the same position.

Naija News reports that the new policy bars acting Vice Chancellors (VCs) of universities, Rectors of polytechnics and Provosts of colleges from joining in the contest for substantive heads of the institutions.

In a statement on Monday, signed by Boriowo Folasade, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, noted that acting VCs, Rectors, and Provosts, in most cases, take advantage of the selection process, thereby compromising fairness and transparency.

Alausa stated that acting VCs, Rectors and Provosts intending to contest the position must resign from their acting capacity within six months to qualify.

He added that the Ministry was committed to entrenching transparency in the tertiary education system to enhance quality education.

It read: “In line with the commitment of the Federal Ministry of Education to promote equity, transparency, and integrity in the appointment process of Federal Tertiary Institutions, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, has approved the implementation of a guiding policy on eligibility for the appointment of Vice Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts.

“This policy has become necessary following a pattern of undue advantage observed over the years, where officers serving in acting capacities often leverage their positions to influence appointment outcomes, thereby compromising the fairness and transparency of the selection process.

“To eliminate this practice, ensure a level playing field for all qualified candidates, and strengthen institutional governance, the policy stipulates that any officer serving in an acting capacity as Vice Chancellor, Rector, or Provost shall not be eligible to apply for the substantive position while still holding the acting appointment. However, in the interest of fairness, such officers may choose to recuse themselves from their acting positions before the expiration of their non-renewable six-month tenure, thereby becoming eligible to apply for the substantive roles.

This policy is designed to complement the existing Federal Ministry of Education Guidelines for the Appointment of Vice Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts (2013), along with all other extant regulations governing appointments in federal tertiary institutions.

“Governing Councils, Managements, and relevant stakeholders are hereby requested to ensure strict compliance with the new directive.

“The Ministry appreciates the continued dedication and cooperation of stakeholders in upholding good governance and maintaining the integrity of leadership appointment processes within the education sector. It is our belief that this policy will bring about the desired reforms and enhance public confidence in the selection of principal officers in our institutions.”