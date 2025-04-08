Emir Sanusi: Major Reshuffling Hits Kano Emirate

The 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has sanctioned significant appointments within the Kano Emirate Council, designating Alhaji Mannir Sanusi as the new Galadiman Kano, a prestigious traditional title within the emirate.

These appointments were revealed following a consultative meeting with essential stakeholders aimed at reinforcing leadership in the emirate in light of the recent passing of the council’s longest-serving member, Galadiman Kano Abbas Sanusi.

Before this promotion, Alhaji Sanusi held the position of District Head of Bichi, where he earned considerable respect for his dedication to community development and traditional governance.

His new position as Galadiman Kano elevates him to one of the highest ranks within the Emirate Council.

Alongside his appointment, the Emirate also announced other significant titleholders: Turakin Kano has been elevated to Wamban Kano, Adam Sanusi has been appointed Tafidan Kano, and Ahmad Abbas has taken on the role of the new Yariman Kano.

The Emir extended his congratulations to the appointees, encouraging them to fulfill their duties with integrity, wisdom, and a strong commitment to the community.

Meanwhile, a police wireless signal from March 30, 2025, detailing the situation report on Sallah celebrations in Kano, reveals that the prayers were conducted peacefully in the state capital, which contradicts later claims of a “violent incident” made by the police.

It was earlier reported that the force headquarters had summoned the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, for questioning over a so-called “violent incident” during the Eid festival in the state.

However, despite the invitation being withdrawn by Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, observers suggest that the IGP was acting under political pressure to discredit the emir and the Kano emirate.

The initial police wireless signal confirmed that the two emirs, Muhammadu Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero, performed Eid prayers at separate locations — Kofar Mata and the Nasarawa mini palace — without any incidents.