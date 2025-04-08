‘Don’t Let Naija Fans Deceive You, Topping Chart In Nigeria Is Not Something To Celebrate’ – Burna Boy Tells Colleagues

Nigerian Grammy award-wining singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has urged his colleagues to look beyond local success and aim for international businesses.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known in a post via his Instagram story on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Burna Boy said his colleagues should not be deceived by Nigerian social media polls and fans, stressing that they will not fill up stadiums for artistes in any part of the world.

While analysing stream income, the ‘Crazy Things’ crooner claimed that the monetary value of 1,000,000 streams in Nigeria is just $300\€400, while in the Western world, it is $3000\€4000.

According to him, topping the music charts in Nigeria is not worth celebrating.

He wrote, “Dear artist, don’t let Twitter polls and ‘Naija social media fans’ deceive you. They won’t fill up any stadium for you in any part of the world.

“1,000,000 Nigerian streams = $300\€400

“1,000,000 UK streams = $3000\€4000

“1,000,000 US streams = $3000\€4000

“1,000,000 Euro streams = $3000\€4000

“Your song being number 1 on any platform in Nigeria is not something to celebrate. Aim higher or do other business on the side. I type with love.”

