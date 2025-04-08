Diamond Bank Founder Pascal Dozie Is Dead

The founder of the defunct Diamond Bank Plc and former chairman of MTN Nigeria, Pascal Dozie, has passed away at the age of 85 following an undisclosed illness.

Dozie, a renowned banker, was the architect behind the establishment of Diamond Bank, which later merged with Access Bank. He also played a significant role in the growth and success of telecom giant MTN Nigeria.

Born on April 9, 1939, to Charles Dozie, a Catholic Catechist, Pascal Dozie received his early education at Our Lady’s School Emekuku, the Holy Ghost Juniorate Seminary, and Holy Ghost College in Owerri, where he obtained his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He earned his B.Sc. in Economics from the London School of Economics and later studied Operational Research and Industrial Engineering. He also obtained a Master’s degree in Administrative Science from City University in London.

Dozie’s career began in the United Kingdom, where he worked with the National Economic Development Office. He later became a part-time lecturer at North Western Polytechnic in London before being invited to Uganda to serve as Consulting Economist at the African States Consulting Organisation.

During his time in Uganda, under the leadership of civilian President Milton Obote, a military coup in 1971 led by General Idi Amin ousted Obote from power. Dozie subsequently relocated with his family back to Nigeria.