DHQ Denies Claims Of Military Ransom Payment For Tsiga’s Release

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed reports suggesting that military generals contributed ransom to secure the release of a former Director-General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maharazu Tsiga, who suspected bandits abducted in February.

Recently, a retired brigadier-general claimed that his colleagues had contributed ransom money to free Tsiga, a retired brigadier-general.

However, in a statement released on Monday, the Director of Defence Information, firmly refuted these claims, emphasizing that the release of Tsiga was due to the efforts of the military and not ransom payments.

Gusau stated that the claim “contradicted” the operations carried out by the troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, who conducted a search-and-rescue mission to free Tsiga.

The military’s efforts were critical in locating Tsiga, who had been abducted from his residence on February 5, alongside several other residents of Bakori LGA in Katsina State. He was released on Wednesday, after spending 56 days in captivity.

Gusau further explained that the military’s search for Tsiga extended to suspected bandits’ hideouts in Zamfara and other northern regions, where efforts from both the ground troops and air support led to his release.

The statement read, “The disparaging online report is therefore nothing but presumably an act of mischief which is calculated to undermine the dedicated efforts of the military to eradicate terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements from the north-west region.”

The DHQ highlighted that the rescue of Tsiga was a result of both kinetic and non-kinetic military strategies, with troops immediately mobilized after Tsiga’s abduction.

Gusau continued, “Immediately, troops of 17 Brigade were alerted; they responded to the situation around 0300 hours the same day and, in a commendable show of professionalism, swiftly went on pursuit in conjunction with the air component of operation Fansan Yamma.”

The coordinated efforts, which included ground troops and air operations, focused on bandit hideouts in Kankara and Faskari Local Government Areas.

Gusau noted that although direct contact with the abductors was not made, the pressure exerted by the troops forced the criminals to abandon rustled animals and captives during their hasty retreat.

He further revealed that subsequent air operations at Dunya Hill, where Tsiga was being held, disrupted the bandits’ operations, leading to the escape of several other captives.

The statement concluded with a reaffirmation of the military’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens, stating, “Tsiga’s life is invaluable, and anything that needed to be done to ensure he was safe was adopted in ensuring a successful search and rescue effort.”