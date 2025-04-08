Details Of APC Governors’ Meeting With Buhari Emerge

State governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Kaduna on Monday.

Led by the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, who also serves as the Chairman of the All Progressives Governors Forum, the governors held a closed-door meeting with Buhari.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Uzodimma explained that the visit was aimed at ensuring Buhari’s well-being, describing the former president as the “father of the APC.”

He highlighted that the gesture was meant to reaffirm the unity and strength of the APC despite the recent defections within the party.

Uzodimma emphasized that the meeting was a symbolic demonstration of the ruling party’s commitment to Buhari, acknowledging his foundational role in the formation and growth of the APC.

Naija News reports that the visit comes at a time when Buhari’s loyalists, including former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, have defected from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP). El-Rufai, who was the first to leave, publicly claimed that he had obtained Buhari’s blessing for the move.

Earlier reports had indicated that several former ministers who served under Buhari’s administration were preparing to join the SDP en masse.

Furthermore, members of the APC in Buhari’s home state of Katsina have also defected to the SDP, deepening concerns over the ruling party’s internal cohesion.

Despite these defections, Uzodimma maintained that the visit to Buhari was a powerful signal of the APC’s unity and strength.

He explained that the timing of the visit was significant, following the conclusion of the Ramadan, Lent, and Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Uzodimma said, “We came to pay former President Muhammadu Buhari a courtesy visit. You know former President Muhammadu Buhari is the only former President produced by the APC.

“We came and saw him in good health. We fraternised with him; we stayed with him and are ready to go back to our various businesses.

“We met with him and he is well pleased with our party. He expressed surprise about our visit. We are happy and thankful to Almighty God because we met him in good health. He is our father in politics. He is well pleased with our party and all of us, his children.

“He (Buhari) is well pleased with our visit. Members of our forum are pleased with him. We met him in good health because you know that our party, APC is the largest party in Africa and is the ruling party. The only party with 21 Governors. The party is strong, and we will continue to work hard to make it stronger.”

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, commended Buhari for supporting President Bola Tinubu and the APC.

“We are here along with other APC governors to visit former President Muhammadu Buhari. We are happy the way former President Buhari is supporting our party and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Sani said.