Cristiano Ronaldo Hires New Security Team After Threats Against His Family

Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, have made notable changes to their security team, including the hiring of a new chief bodyguard amid heightened safety concerns in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo made this decision after a series of unsettling threats directed at the couple on social media, prompting a proactive response that included police intervention.

Since Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in 2023, the family has enjoyed a largely tranquil life in Riyadh, taking pleasure in walks and family outings. However, the recent distressing messages on social media have understandably made them more cautious, leading Georgina to reconsider their presence online and limit their children’s exposure on social media platforms.

While initially viewed as a personal choice, this move is believed to be part of a broader security strategy aimed at ensuring the safety of their children and preventing them from being targeted by threatening messages, according to sources close to the situation via DailyMail.

They have appointed Claudio Miguel Vaz as their new chief bodyguard. Vaz brings a wealth of experience from the private security sector, having protected various music artists and, more recently, football players. His reputation stems from his work in challenging neighborhoods in Portugal, which has contributed to his growing presence on social media.

Despite the expertise Vaz offers, there has been some apprehension among Ronaldo’s inner circle regarding his approach, which contrasts with that of the previous security team. Concerns have been raised about Vaz’s style, particularly after an incident during Georgina’s recent trip to Paris Fashion Week, where he used a flashlight to block photographers’ shots. This action drew mixed reactions online, highlighting the delicate balance between security and maintaining an image.