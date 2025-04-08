Confusion Over 2025 Hajj Participation, Visa Restrictions

There was widespread confusion among Nigerians yesterday regarding the implications of Saudi Arabia’s new visa restrictions, with many fearing that the policy could impact participation in the 2025 Hajj.

However, the Federal Government swiftly refuted online claims suggesting that Nigeria had been included in a list of countries banned from entering Saudi Arabia, effective April 13, 2025.

In a notice circulated by Gulf-based media outlets, the Saudi government announced a temporary suspension of short-term visa issuance for nationals of 14 countries, including Nigeria. This suspension, which takes effect on April 13, 2025, covers several visa categories, including single and multi-entry business visas, tourist e-visas, and family visit visas.

Countries also affected by this new directive include Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, India, Tunisia, Yemen, Jordan, Iraq, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Under the new policy, holders of existing short-term visas from the affected countries are still allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia before April 13 but must leave the Kingdom by April 29, 2025, to avoid penalties, including a possible five-year entry ban. The suspension will remain in place until June, the conclusion of the Hajj season.

Saudi authorities explained that this policy aims to better regulate travel in anticipation of the Hajj season, addressing concerns over overcrowding and the misuse of non-pilgrimage visas during the 2024 Hajj. That season saw the tragic deaths of at least 1,301 pilgrims, most of whom perished from heat-related causes, many of them without official Hajj permits.

Each country is allotted a limited number of Hajj permits under Saudi Arabia’s quota system, which is usually distributed through a lottery. However, due to the high costs of official Hajj packages, many people resort to unauthorized travel arrangements, sometimes leading to complications.

The announcement sparked a flurry of misinformation across Nigerian social media platforms, with many mistakenly interpreting the policy as a total ban on Nigerian pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj.

A representative from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) explained to The Guardian that such visa policy adjustments are common, as “countries often tweak visa policies to achieve specific objectives.” The official advised stakeholders to seek clarification from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or Saudi authorities for accurate information.

Sources confirmed that the restriction does not affect pilgrims properly registered under NAHCON’s official Hajj scheme or through approved tour operators. Despite the ban, Nigerians who wish to perform Hajj through authorized channels will still be granted access to Saudi Arabia during the designated pilgrimage period.

This latest visa suspension is consistent with previous restrictions imposed in February 2025, which limited travel from the same 14 countries to single-entry visas valid for only 30 days, while also suspending one-year multiple-entry visas indefinitely.

In a statement issued on Monday, Alkasim Abdulkadir, Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, debunked the viral memo that falsely claimed a blanket ban on Nigeria and other countries.

The Saudi Tourism Centre confirmed that no such directive exists, clarifying that the only relevant travel advisory concerns tourist visa holders during the Hajj season.

“For clarity, the only restriction applies to tourist visa holders during the Hajj season,” the statement noted. “Individuals holding a tourist visa are not permitted to perform Hajj, enter or stay in Makkah between April 29 and June 11, 2025 (01 Thul Quda to 14 Thul Hijjah 1446 AH).” The ministry emphasized that the Hajj visa is the only valid travel document for pilgrims during this period and urged the public to rely on official sources for updates, warning against spreading unverified information.