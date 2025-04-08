Buhari’s Legacy Is A Shining Light, Tinubu Is Building On It – Gov Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma has said former President Muhammadu Buhari‘s legacy is a shining light to the nation.

Naija News reports that Governor Uzodimma said President Bola Tinubu has continued to build on Buhari’s legacy of impactful leadership.

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum stated this on Monday when he led a delegation of the party’s governor to pay homage to the former president.

“I had the distinct honour of leading my colleagues in the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) on a courtesy visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari. This visit was deeply rooted in our collective respect, loyalty, and enduring appreciation for his exceptional statesmanship and impactful leadership.

“President Buhari’s legacy remains a guiding light for our party and the nation at large. His commitment to integrity, national unity, and public service continues to inspire the principles we uphold in governance today. It is heartening to see President Bola Ahmed Tinubu consolidating these progressive legacies,” he said.

Senator Uzodimma stated that Nigeria still has a lot to gain from Buhari’s wealth of experience. He assured the former President that APC would preserve the values he upheld while in office.

“As we engaged in warm discussions, we reaffirmed our gratitude for former President Buhari’s selfless service and prayed for his continued strength, good health, and longevity. We believe the Nation still has much to gain from his wealth of experience, and we remain committed to preserving the values he so diligently upheld during his time in office,” he stated.