NLC To Take Over Labour Party’s Secretariats Nationwide

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has instructed union leaders to begin mobilizing their members in preparation to take control of the 36 state offices and the national secretariat of the Labour Party (LP) in Abuja.

Ajaero issued this directive in an internal memo made available to PUNCH on Tuesday. The decision follows the Supreme Court’s judgment on Friday, which vacated a previous ruling by lower courts.

This move echoes the events of March 21, 2024, when aggrieved unionists invaded the LP headquarters and other offices. At the time, the LP National Working Committee accused the unionists of trying to steal sensitive documents and funds. Despite this, Ajaero maintained that they could not stand by and allow the leadership of Julius Abure to ignore the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Ajaero said, “Just as we warned him about a year ago, Nigerian workers and genuine members of the Labour Party will always collect what belongs to them no matter how long a mischief lasts. By this communication, we urge every worker in Nigeria, all genuine members of the Labour Party, and all lovers of democracy, to be on standby to once again peacefully repossess all offices of the Labour Party nationwide.”

He added that the NLC Political Commission and concerned Labour Party stakeholders would issue further directives.

Ajaero also put all security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police Force and the State Security Service, on notice, reminding them of their constitutional duty to uphold and enforce the Supreme Court’s judgment.

He emphasized that any failure to do so would damage the country’s international reputation.

Ajaero further expressed his astonishment that despite the Supreme Court ruling, Abure and his associates continued to present themselves as national officers of the party.

He criticized the arrogance and disregard for the rule of law displayed by the LP leadership, which, he claimed, led to the invasion of the party’s offices and secretariat last year.

To address the leadership vacuum, Ajaero suggested that the remaining members of the LP National Executive Committee should appoint an interim leadership to oversee an inclusive National Convention in accordance with the party’s constitution and the Supreme Court’s judgment.

Additionally, he called for the removal of Abure and his supporters’ names from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal.

“Finally, we call on the Independent National Electoral Commission, which has always pledged alignment with the pronouncement of the court of law in the leadership issues in the Labour Party, to give full effect to the conclusive judgment of the Supreme Court by removing every insignia of Mr. Julius Abure and his National Working Committee from its portals,” the statement concluded.

Attempts to reach the LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, for comment were unsuccessful. However, the party’s National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk, responded, stating, “We will soon issue a statement on it. The threat is nothing new. We are used to their rascality.”