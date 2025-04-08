Bayelsa Rally: Wike’s Ally Writes Tinubu, Ribadu, Exposes Alleged Plot To Assassinate Him, Family

The South-South Zonal Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), George Turnah, has accused supporters of Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, of plotting to assassinate him and his family.

In a letter dated April 7, 2025, and addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Turnah claimed that his life is under threat due to a growing rift with Governor Diri, which he attributes to his political alliance with Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Turnah, a known loyalist of Wike, also announced plans to launch the Bayelsa chapter of the “NEW Associates,” a pro-Tinubu grassroots movement, along with a major rally set for April 12.

He accused Governor Diri of fueling animosity against him, pointing to remarks allegedly made at recent meetings of the State Security and Elders Council, where Turnah was reportedly labeled “an enemy of the state and the Ijaw nation” for organizing a rally in support of President Tinubu and Wike.

According to Turnah, Diri’s actions are linked to Tinubu’s recent declaration of a state of emergency, which resulted in the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, an Ijaw man, in Rivers State.

“I am writing to bring to your urgent attention a serious matter concerning my safety and well-being following an ideological disagreement with Governor Diri,” Turnah wrote. “Since aligning with the FCT Minister, I have received threats to my life from the Governor’s loyalists.”

Turnah also referred to a Facebook post by Jonah Paebi, a known supporter of Governor Diri, who allegedly wrote that Turnah’s political move was a “death trap” and ominously warned the public to “watch how George Turnah will soon be a thing of the past.”

Due to the alleged threats, Turnah revealed that he and his family have fled their home and are currently in hiding at an undisclosed hotel.

“The situation is also taking a toll on the mental health of my wife and children. Therefore, I urgently appeal for your intervention and protection for myself and my family,” Turnah appealed.

“Given the current political climate and increasing tension within our party dynamics, I respectfully urge you to take appropriate measures to ensure my safety and the safety of those who stand with me. It is of utmost importance that leaders can express their beliefs without the fear of intimidation or violence,” he added.

This controversy adds a complex layer to Turnah’s public profile. In 2022, he was convicted and sentenced to four years in prison by Justice A.T. Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt on corruption charges related to his tenure as Special Assistant to the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dan Abia. However, Turnah paid a fine in lieu of serving the sentence.