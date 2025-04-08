Airobarueghian, Idaiye Reappointed As Minority Leader And Whip In Edo Assembly

In a swift political shift within the Edo State House of Assembly, Charity Airobarueghian and Yekini Idaiye have been appointed Minority Leader and Minority Whip, respectively, just 24 hours after their removal as Majority Leader and Chief Whip.

The duo, who represent the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were removed from their former leadership positions on Monday, March 7, 2025, amid a reorganization in the House.

Their removal was part of a larger reshuffling that also saw Natasha Osawaru Irobosa replaced as the Deputy Majority Leader.

Despite the leadership changes, Airobarueghian, representing Ovia North-East I, Idaiye of Akoko-Edo I, and Irobosa from Egor remain PDP members.

In their stead, Ibhamawu Jonathan Aigbokhan (APC, Esan West), Addeh Emakhu Isibor (APC, Esan North-East I), and Lecky Hussein Mustapha (APC, Etsako West I) were appointed as Majority Leader, Deputy Leader, and Chief Whip of the House, respectively. These changes were made during an emergency plenary session.

The Speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku, announced the new appointments of Airobarueghian and Idaiye on Tuesday, following a letter from Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi, the chairman of the PDP’s caretaker committee in Edo State. The letter, dated April 8, 2025, officially nominated the two lawmakers for the minority leadership positions.

The letter read, “After due consultation, the following are nominated to fill the following positions: Hon Charity Airobarueghian, Minority Leader, and Hon Yekini Idaiye, Minority Whip.”