Adebayo Reveals The Only Way Tinubu Can Remain In Aso Rock Beyond 2027

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewale Adebayo, has asserted that the only way President Bola Tinubu can retain the tenancy of Aso Rock in 2027 is to change his government’s policies and confront the challenges Nigerians are facing.

Naija News reports that Adebayo, in an interview with Daily Trust, stated that the opposition can defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) if the opposition is firm.

Adebayo maintained that he was not against President Tinubu but that his policies were not in the best interest of Nigerians.

He also dismissed claims that Tinubu is unshakeable, citing how the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had boasted about remaining in power but was defeated by the APC.

He said, “First is to engage with them, to make sure that they know that we love the country. We are not against them as persons, but we are against their policies. And to take these policies one by one and to ensure that we expose these policies and the weaknesses of these policies to the Nigerian people. It is in the interest of Nigerians, in the interest of even the APC members, because there are millions of them who are suffering as well as the rest of Nigerians. Because once you leave your party headquarters, and you go into the taxi or Uber or you go to the market, or you go to school or hospital, nobody cares about your political party anymore.

“What this government has done is to mismanage economic opportunities, and to exacerbate problems they met on the ground. So, what we are trying to do now is to let Nigerians know that even though the government has failed so far, it doesn’t have to fail in the next two years. We can put them on their toes. But, should they fail, as they are determined to fail, because they are not changing policies, we have better policies to convince Nigerians that we are going to be compassionate, we are going to pay attention to the basis of the economy, we are going to ensure that public sector officials are not doing private businesses, that they are focusing on public sector delivery, and that where Tinubu has produced about two or three ministers that are doing very well, in our own case, all of them will do better than even the best of them now.

“We will take that campaign and talk to the Nigerian people. And I believe that people who say that President Tinubu is unshakable, they forget about the humanity of President Tinubu, just a human being like the rest of us. No human being can say I’m unshakable, only God is unshakable. Secondly, those who said it in the past, including PDP, say we’ll do 60 years in power, they barely did 16 years.

“Even the National Security Adviser today was on the side of President Goodluck Jonathan and he said that an incumbent president could never be beaten. The same Nuhu Ribadu is probably one of those who are still saying now that President Tinubu is unshakable. But the day the new government is being sworn in, President Tinubu going back to Lagos these people are going to say the next government will be irreplaceable. What is clear is that the only reason, the only possibility that can make us not to defeat Tinubu in 2027 is if he does his job now because Nigerian people are not looking at my face, they’re not looking at his face they’re looking at the faces of their children, hungry for food, and unemployed.”