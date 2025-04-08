Abure’s Action Strange, Now A Case Of Mental Illness – Ndubuaku

The Acting National Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) political commission, Theophilus Ndubuaku has described the decisions of the Julius Abure-led National Executive Committee of the Labour (LP) Party as bizarre.

Recall that the leadership tussle in the LP took a dramatic twist on Monday after the Julius Abure-led National Executive Committee of the Labour Party announced the removal of Hon Afam Ogene as LP Caucus Leader in the House of Representatives over his involvement in anti-party activities.

The NEC also vowed to direct the disciplinary committee to sanction LP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi and Abia State Governor, Alex Oti, if they go ahead with their planned stakeholders’ engagement on Wednesday, as well as other activities that may undermine the party.

Speaking to Punch, Ndubuaku wondered why Abure was still seated comfortably at the secretariat despite knowing that he was no longer in charge of the party affairs.

He said, “I think this has become something strange. This is a case of mental illness. Come to think of it, it is no longer Peter Obi, Otti or the NLC that Abure is fighting. He is fighting the highest court in the land. And that is the Supreme Court where, after his, he can only go to heaven to appeal.

“He has been told by the apex court that you are no more qualified and can no longer be the chairman of the Labour Party in a very simple language. This same Abure has been heard saying that over his dead body will he leave the Labour Party. He said Instead, he will destroy it. You can quote me on that.”

Ndubuaku, however, opined that by Tuesday, everybody will know where they stand when the Supreme Court eventually releases the Certified True Copy of the judgment.

“Now that earlier court judgment has been vacated, will INEC keep saying Abure is the national chairman by court judgments? So whatever game Abure is playing with INEC, we will soon find out.

“I’m sure by the end of today, the CTC of that judgment will be out. At least it will clear everything. We’ll see,” he stated.