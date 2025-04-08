A Man I Held In High Esteem – Peter Obi Mourns Pascal Dozie

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has described the late Pascal Dozie as a true gentleman.

Naija News reported that the founder of Diamond Bank and pioneer Chairman of MTN Nigeria died at the age of 85 years.

In his condolence message on Tuesday, the former Governor of Anambra State said Dozie’s legacy as a banker and entrepreneur was a testament to his vision, leadership and commitment to excellence.

Obi further described him as a teacher who sought the good of all. He consoled his family and prayed to God to grant him eternal rest.

It read: “I am deeply saddened this morning by the news of the passing of Dr Pascal Dozie, a man I held in high esteem. I met him during the formation of Diamond Bank and later MTN Nigeria, and throughout our collaboration, I came to know him as a true gentleman and a teacher who always sought the good of all.

“His legacy as a banker and entrepreneur stands as a testament to his vision, leadership, and commitment to excellence inspired countless individuals, and businesses.

“May God Almighty, who called him home, grant him eternal rest in His kingdom, and grant his family and all of us who mourn him the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss.”