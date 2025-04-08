2027: APC Governors Beg Buhari Not To Abandon Tinubu As Atiku, Peter Obi, El-Rufai’s Coalition Gathers Momentum

A source privy to the meeting between state governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former President, Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed it was centred on the 2027 re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, who also serves as the Chairman of the All Progressives Governors Forum, led the governors in a closed-door meeting with Buhari at his newly remodelled Kaduna residence.

One of the sources at the meeting told Leadership Newspaper that the APC governors begged Buhari to support Tinubu’s re-election and ignore the opposition coalition championed by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former governors Nasir El-Rufai and Peter Obi, among others.

The source said, “The meeting of APC governors was basically to plead and beg former President Muhammadu Buhari to support the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. You know the opposition coalition is gathering momentum, and many former President Buhari’s allies are heading to the coalition to challenge Tinubu’s second-term ambition.”

However, speaking with journalists after the meeting, Uzodimma explained that the visit was aimed at ensuring Buhari’s well-being, describing the former president as the “father of the APC.”

He highlighted that the gesture was meant to reaffirm the unity and strength of the APC despite the recent defections within the party.

Uzodimma emphasized that the meeting was a symbolic demonstration of the ruling party’s commitment to Buhari, acknowledging his foundational role in the formation and growth of the APC.