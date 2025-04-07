‘You Won’t Find Their Names On INEC Portal’ – NNPP Factions Battle Over Control Of Party

The battle for who controls the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has continued with a faction led by Dr. Ajuji Ahmed aligning with former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The faction has reiterated its authority over the party’s operations, notwithstanding a recent court decision concerning the ongoing leadership dispute.

Naija News reports that since the general elections of 2023, the NNPP has faced significant internal strife, with competing factions vying for dominance over the party’s leadership, symbols, and organizational framework.

This discord has created uncertainty among party members and supporters, particularly in Kano State, where the NNPP currently governs.

Last Thursday, a High Court in the Federal Capital Territory dismissed a lawsuit brought forth by the Kwankwaso-led faction.

This lawsuit contested the legitimacy of a faction headed by Dr. Boniface Aniebonam and National Chairman Dr. Agbo Major, who also asserted their claim to the party’s leadership.

The case, initiated by Ajuji Ahmed and 20 others, aimed to invalidate the authority of the NNPP’s Board of Trustees and its executive body, which includes factional National Secretary Oginni Olaposi, Deputy National Chairman Chief Felix Chukwurah, and legal advisor Tony Obioha.

The plaintiffs requested the court to prevent these officials from holding meetings, organizing congresses, or overseeing the party’s national convention, arguing that they had been expelled from the NNPP.

However, Justice M.A. Hassan determined that the court did not have the jurisdiction to address the issue, emphasizing that internal party matters—such as leadership and membership disputes—are not open to judicial review.

“The position of the law, as upheld by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, is clear: courts do not adjudicate on matters that fall within the internal affairs of a political party, except in cases relating to the nomination of candidates for elections,” Justice Hassan said.

The court did not make any pronouncement on which faction controls the party’s leadership, leaving the dispute unresolved and further deepening the internal crisis.

The Aniebonam-led faction viewed the court’s decision as a validation of its leadership, whereas the Ajuji-led group argued that the court simply refrained from exercising jurisdiction and did not issue any statements regarding the existing leadership framework of the NNPP.

In response to the ruling, the factional National Secretary, Oginni Olaposi, characterized the judgment as a triumph for internal party democracy.

“This verdict affirms the legitimacy of the NNPP leadership under Dr. Agbo Major and reestablishes the authority of our Board of Trustees, led by Chief Boniface Aniebonam. It sends a strong message that party matters should be resolved internally,” he said.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the defendants, Segun Fiki, also hailed the ruling, saying it validates the leadership of Major and Aniebonam.

“The court has spoken clearly—this matter is non-justiciable. The legitimate leadership of the NNPP has been affirmed and we now expect the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to formally recognise and engage with the party’s duly elected officials,” Fiki said.

You Won’t Find Their Names On INEC Portal – Kwankwaso’s Camp Knocks Other Faction

In response, the Kwankwaso camp warned against what it characterized as intentional efforts by expelled members to misinform the public regarding the consequences of the ruling.

The National Publicity Secretary of the NNPP under Ajuji Ahmed, Barrister Ladipo Johnson, criticized what he called a “new low” by a “renegade group” purportedly distorting the court’s decision to assert their legitimacy falsely.

According to him, the identity of those dismissed from the party cannot be found on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal, listed as members of the party’s National Working Committee.

“Quite expectedly, some of the defendants in the suit—who remain expelled from the party—have rushed to misinform Nigerians by twisting the judgement. Contrary to their false claims, there was no pronouncement conferring legitimacy or authority on any so-called Board of Trustees,” Johnson said.

He emphasized that the expulsion of Boniface Aniebonam, Major Agbo, Olaposi Oginni, and others—confirmed by a Federal High Court ruling on April 18, 2024—remains valid and uncontested.

Johnson further contended that the issue of legitimate party leadership is rooted in both constitutional and statutory frameworks. Referencing Section 222(1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Sections 81 and 83 of the Electoral Act, 2022, he highlighted that only a party with a National Working Committee (NWC) recognized by INEC is deemed legitimate under the law.

“If you check with INEC or visit its portal, you won’t find the names of Boniface Aniebonam, Major Agbo, Olaposi Oginni, or their allies listed as members of the NNPP’s NWC,” he reiterated.

“The judgment in question did not issue any directive to INEC or disturb the current status of the NNPP. The party’s management remains firmly under the leadership of Dr. Ajuji Ahmed.”

Factions’ Stand On Court Ruling

Naija News reports that the court’s ruling has once again heightened tensions between the two main factions of the NNPP in Kano State, with each side interpreting the decision to support its own position.

The factional chairman of the NNPP that utilizes the book and cup logo, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, has expressed his approval of the ruling, viewing it as a confirmation of his faction’s legitimacy.

“I’m very happy with the judgment delivered by a respected judge. It confirms that we are on the right path as the legitimate managers of the party, with elected officials across the country—including a governor, senators and House of Representatives members,” Daily Trust quoted Dungurawa saying in a recent statement.

He asserted that his faction embodies the mainstream NNPP and contended that the expelled members lack both legal and moral authority to suspend key party officials, such as the governor and the 2023 presidential candidate.

Dungurawa further commended the court’s stance on jurisdiction, describing it as a rectification of previous decisions, particularly a ruling from Abia State.

“Alhamdulillah, this judgment overrides that of Abia. We are determined to lead Nigeria into a new era of infrastructure, free education, and development by 2027,” he stated.

In contrast, Senator Jibril El-Masud Doguwa, factional chairman of the NNPP using the basket and fruits logo, also saw the ruling as a victory for his camp but struck a more conciliatory tone.

“The judgment dismissed the claims of the Kwankwaso-aligned faction, which means our side has prevailed. But beyond that, we are all brothers and comrades. Political rivalry should not be mistaken for enmity,” Doguwa said.

He urged both sides to unite for the party’s future.

“Let’s put aside our differences and work together for the good of the NNPP, Kano State, and Nigeria,” he appealed.