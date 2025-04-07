Why We Recalled Suspended Federal Controller Of Works, Lagos – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has disclosed that the suspended Federal Controller of Works, in Lagos State, Olukorede Keisha, has been recalled.

Naija News reports that Umahi said Mrs. Keisha, failed to communicate her decision to close Independence Bridge appropriately.

Speaking with Arise News on Sunday, the former Governor of Ebonyi State stated that Keisha did not write to the Ministry’s permanent secretary and him before taking action.

He explained that the suspension was to ascertain why she took the action. He added that she was recalled after she showed reasons for her actions.

His words: “Yes, I was very disturbed because the closure of the bridge, the process should have been for her to have reported to the Permanent Secretary in writing and, of course, through WhatsApp message because it’s an emergency situation. And then the Perm Secretary would have also reported to me. And, of course, in an emergency situation, while you’re reporting to Perm Secretary, you are also copying me as the minister because it’s an emergency situation. So that was not done. And we temporarily placed her on suspension to ascertain why that was done.

“And so she presented to us the picture of the bridge as it was at the time she was closing it. So we saw that there was a very big crack. And if that bridge was not closed at the time, it was closed. It would have led to a multiple traffic accident. And that would not have been good. You know, lives would have been lost. And so when we looked at it, we agreed with her that there was a need to close that bridge.

“But the only mistake was that she should have escalated, you know, the closure at the time she did. But I also saw that she announced to Lagosian a couple of days, look, we are going to close this bridge. So after we looked at the whole thing in the Ministry, we decided to recall her and pardon her for the honest mistake. So that’s what happened. She has resumed her work. “