Why Should It Be On The Day To Honour Police They Want To Have Protest – Adejobi

The Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has faulted the intention of organizers of the April 7 protest.

Naija News reports that Adejobi said Take It Back Movement, organizing the protest, may have a different intention from what it told Nigerians.

Speaking with Channels TV on Sunday, the Police spokesman stated that the protest was unwarranted.

He argued that the federal government had set out the day to honour men of the Nigeria Police.

He also faulted the protest organizer’s choice of venue, noting that the venue was a place police would be using for their activities on April 1.

His words: “We are trying to caution them not to come out and protest. What is the rationale behind that kind of a protest that is not warranted? We have made an announcement, the federal government has announced that every 7th of April is National Police Day. Suddenly, people, a group, I think it’s Take It Back Movement, said they want to have a protest, mass protest across the country.

“On the same day, the Nigerian government wants to celebrate its own police. Celebrating police institutions across the world is a global thing. Every nation has marked a particular day to celebrate its own police. And the Nigerian government has been kind enough to appreciate the resilience, commitment, and dedication of officers and men of the Nigerian police force. And I marked a date, April 7th, to celebrate the police.

“And suddenly, a group is saying, that is the same place, that is the same day we want to have a protest in Nigeria. The same arena, because we are having our own Eagle Square. And you can see that we are, the Fontaine, Unity, Park, also National Assembly, is all the same around the Three Arm Zone of the Federal Capital Territory. I want to perceive that whoever is organizing this has just done it deliberately to undermine the status.

“While we are not stopping anybody to enjoy or exercise his right. But we just need to be objective and reasonable about it, that if we actually have a good motive of having a protest, we think such a movement should be able to even incorporate policing or security into their protest.”