‘We Are Being Pressured To Implicate Fubara’s Chief Of Staff As The Perpetrator Of Assembly Fire’

Four persons who were previously detained in connection with the fire incident at the Rivers State House of Assembly have claimed that they are being pressured to alter their original statements to implicate Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that the individuals Chime Ezebalike, Kenneth Kpasa, Oladele Lukman, and MacPherson Olumini were in November last year acquitted of the charges after about six months in Kuje Correctional Facility.

However, speaking at a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Monday, Ezebalike said they were recently contacted by a prominent PDP leader in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area to revise their narrative.

Three of the four acquitted suspects consented to appear on camera during the press briefing.

According to them, the request was linked to a wider political scheme, allegedly aimed at corroborating claims made in a press briefing by former Head of Service, George Nwaeke, in Abuja.

“We were asked to rewrite our story and falsely name Edison Ehie as the mastermind of the Assembly fire. This is after everything we have been through. We cannot be part of any nefarious plot, especially not after the trauma we endured,” he said.

They said crime which they were framed and now want them to robe Edison include the Assembly fire, the gruesome murder of Bako Angbashim, a DPO in the Ahaoda Area, and an alleged assassination attempt on the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule.

They narrated their harrowing six-month ordeal in the hands of security agents and political figures, beginning in December 2023

They said there, they were allegedly tortured, denied legal access, and coerced to sign false confessions.

One particularly disturbing incident, they said, involved a serving member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who visited them with a uniformed officer and pressured them to implicate Ehie.

“When we refused, they turned to beatings and starvation,” they said.

Former Local Govt Chairman Offered Us ₦200 Million Bribe

They also accused a former Local Government Chairman of offering them bribes, including ₦200 million and overseas relocation for their cooperation.

These inducements were reportedly offered again during their detention in Abuja, to which some of them had been forcibly transferred.

In one case, they explained that a different detainee was allegedly promised his freedom if he identified Kenneth Kpasa as an arsonist.

They said it is time to speak out, not just for themselves but for other innocent citizens who may be suffering in silence.

“This country belongs to us all. No one should be tortured or forced to lie for political convenience. We call on civil society, the media, and all justice-loving Nigerians to rise and resist the weaponization of state institutions against innocent citizens,” he said.