VP Shettima Hosts Swedish Crown Princess Victoria At Presidential Villa

Vice President Kashim Shettima has welcomed Crown Princess Victoria Désirée of Sweden to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Swedish royal arrived at the villa at 2:13 PM and was received by Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, who then escorted her to Shettima’s office.

Princess Victoria is on an official visit to Nigeria from April 7 to April 9, 2025, with the goal of strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between both nations, according to the Swedish Embassy.

During her visit, she will also meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

A key event on her itinerary is the commissioning of the Swedish Trade Office in Lagos, a move expected to enhance bilateral trade relations.

This visit follows Shettima’s official trip to Sweden last October, during which he was received by the Crown Princess at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

Monday’s meeting adds to a growing list of European royal visits to Nigeria. In May 2024, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visited the country to promote the Invictus Games.

Similarly, in November 2018, Prince Charles (now King Charles III) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visited Nigeria as part of a West African tour, engaging in discussions on peacebuilding, environmental sustainability, and youth entrepreneurship.