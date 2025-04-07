US Law Institute Urges Tinubu To Reverse Fubara’s Suspension

The US-based Institute of Law Research & Development (ILAWDUN) has called on President Bola Tinubu to reverse the suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, warning that failure to do so could irreparably damage his legacy.

The institute emphasized that the suspension and subsequent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State undermine democratic principles and threaten Nigeria’s constitutional integrity.

In a statement issued on Monday, the institute, led by Professor Cyprian Edward-Ekpo, Director of ILAWDUN and Professor of International Environmental and Public International Law, strongly urged the reversal of the suspension.

ILAWDUN stressed that such a move sets a dangerous precedent for the country’s democracy.

“If the Supreme Court upholds the emergency declaration and the suspension of a democratically elected state governor and legislature by another democratically elected official, it will permanently stain your legacy.

“You will be remembered as the President who undermined constitutional principles and legitimised illegality,” the statement read

The institute further argued that a state of emergency can only be justified under specific circumstances, such as a genuine breakdown of law and order that overwhelms the Nigeria Police Force. According to ILAWDUN, these conditions were not present in Rivers State at the time of the suspension.

The statement emphasized that the suspension of a democratically elected governor and legislature by a sitting president is unconstitutional.

It pointed out that no legitimate breakdown of law and order existed in Rivers State, making the declaration of a state of emergency and the suspension unconstitutional and unjustifiable.

“Such actions would stain President Tinubu’s legacy, positioning him as a leader who disregarded the rule of law,” the statement warned, urging the president to act swiftly to restore constitutional order.

ILAWDUN also noted that the Supreme Court of Nigeria is currently handling a suit filed by seven opposition governors challenging the legality of the suspension.

The institute cautioned that any attempt to dismiss the case on technicalities would further damage the public perception of both the judiciary and President Tinubu’s commitment to democracy.

“The Supreme Court Justices cannot, in good conscience, sustain such an obvious constitutional violation. Should the Court resort to dismissing the case on technical grounds or employ orchestrated tactics, it will be perceived as judicial compromise under your influence, further eroding public trust in both the judiciary and your administration,” Professor Edward-Ekpo said.

The institute urged President Tinubu to swiftly reverse the suspension, reaffirming his commitment to democracy and protecting the future of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

It warned that the future of the nation’s democratic framework is at stake, calling on the president to act in the interest of the nation’s long-term constitutional health.