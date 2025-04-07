Uromi: NSCDC Arrest 19 Suspected Fulani Youths In Benue

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has placed 19 young individuals in protective custody in Benue State to prevent a potential crisis akin to the Uromi incident in Edo State.

In a statement released on Sunday by the NSCDC’s Public Relations Officer for the state, Michael Ejelikwu, on behalf of the State Commandant, it was revealed that the youths believed to be of Hausa/Fulani descent were apprehended at Adoka Motor Park in Makurdi based on reliable intelligence regarding their movements.

The state commandant of the NSCDC, Bitrus Larai, clarified in the statement that the group, hailing from Lafia in Nasarawa State, was not en route to Adoka in Otukpo LGA as initially feared but was heading to Jato-Aka in Kwande LGA, an area that has recently faced several attacks.

He mentioned that they intended to engage in mining activities, although their precise mission remained uncertain. Given the heightened local tensions and the suspicions surrounding the presence of herders in the region, intelligence indicated that communities in both local government areas were preparing to confront the group.

“To avoid a repeat of the violence seen in Uromi, the command took immediate steps to place the youths in protective custody while verifying their identity, departure location, and destination,” Daily Trust quoted Larai to have said in the statement.

The NSCDC has reportedly contacted the mining company that the youths were allegedly en route to work for and has requested their participation in further discussions and assessments.

The commandant has assured that once the investigations are concluded, measures will be taken to ensure the safe return of the youths to their home state.