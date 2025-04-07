Tribunal: ‘No Evidence’ – Edo AG Knocks PDP Over Case Against Okpebholo

The Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Samson Osagie, has stated that it was clear from the outset that the opposition parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lacked a valid case against the victory of Governor Monday Okpebholo and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election held on September 21, 2024.

Osagie emphasized that the PDP and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, failed to substantiate their claims with solid evidence during the election tribunal, noting that mere complaints from the petitioner are insufficient to contest the results.

Naija News reports that the former federal lawmaker made these remarks while speaking to reporters during the tenth-anniversary remembrance of his late father, Pa Samson Imarhiagbe-Ogbewe, which took place at the family home in Urhokuosa, Uhunmwode local government area of Edo State, and was attended by various dignitaries and well-wishers.

He said: “We know that His Excellency Governor Okpebholo won the election on September 21st , 2024 therefore, it could not have been otherwise for a tribunal that was confronted with no evidence of the allegation of malpractice by those who have petitioned.

“It is not enough to allege, it is not enough to throw tantrums that I won the election, but you must demonstrate that you won, this, the PDP and its candidate failed woefully to do. How do you defend and prosecute an election petition when you did not call any eyewitness in any part of the state, you can’t go and forge papers and dump them in the court and ask the court to start reading and all that.

“If the courts were to start looking at the documents and opening the BVAS studying it, they will probably need to go to Harvard and study how to operate the machines. It was the duty of the petitioner to lead the tribunal to understand what they meant using the equipment they brought to court.”

On the tenth anniversary of his late father’s passing, Osagie expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported the family throughout the years. He emphasized the family’s commitment to upholding and embodying their late father’s legacy of diligence.

The event was graced by prominent members of the APC, including Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, former Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, Edo Commissioner for Finance Osareitin Edosomwan, and Emmanuel Okoebor, along with other distinguished guests.