Traffic Chaos In Abuja As Riot Police Seal Off Eagles Square To Thwart Planned Protest

Tension gripped parts of Abuja on Monday as security operatives sealed off key routes leading to Eagles Square and the Federal Secretariat to prevent a planned protest against the controversial cybercrime law and the proposed emergency rule in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the Nigeria Police Force had earlier warned against the demonstration, citing concerns about potential disruptions.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Olumuyiwa Adejobi, urged the organisers to reconsider, noting that the protest coincided with National Police Day, a day set aside to honour the force’s contributions.

Before dawn, heavily armed riot police had already stationed their vehicles across strategic roads, blocking access to the protest venue.

The early morning security clampdown left many workers stranded as they tried to reach their offices in the vicinity.

According to Vanguard, eyewitnesses reported that commuters attempting to access buildings near Eagles Square were forced to disembark from their buses and walk under strict surveillance.

The blockade triggered widespread confusion, with roads choked by pedestrians and vehicles, leading to heavy gridlock.

Despite the disruptions, police authorities remained tight-lipped on the rationale behind shutting down major routes on a working day, leaving frustrated commuters searching for alternative routes.

As the situation unfolds, uncertainty looms over how long the security restrictions will remain in place.