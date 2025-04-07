Top Performing Nigerian Footballers Abroad Last Weekend: Iwobi, Dele-Bashiru, Others

From England to Spain, Belgium to Italy, Nigerian footballers continued to make their presence felt across Europe’s top leagues this past weekend.

Whether finding the back of the net or creating key chances for teammates, Nigerian footballers flew the green-and-white flag high with standout performances that made headlines.

As the season enters its decisive phase, Nigerian footballers are not just participating — they’re making a difference.

Below are the top-performing Nigerian players abroad who scored or assisted for their clubs last weekend:

1. Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England)

1 Goal, 1 Assist

Iwobi was the heartbeat of Fulham’s thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Liverpool. The midfielder struck a fine goal and later assisted Rodrigo Muniz with a clever lobbed pass. With 8 goals and 5 assists, he’s enjoying the most productive season of his career.

2. Hafiz Ibrahim (Reims, France)

1 Goal, 1 Assist (Midweek Coupe de France)

The rising star bagged both a goal and an assist in Reims’ Coupe de France semi-final win earlier in the week. He was handed his second Ligue 1 start in their narrow weekend defeat to Strasbourg.

3. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio, Italy)

1 Assist

Fresh from injury, Dele-Bashiru slotted right back into Lazio’s midfield and provided the winning assist in a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Atalanta. That takes him to 3 goals and 1 assist this campaign.

4. Chrisantus Uche (Getafe, Spain)

2 Assists

Back from suspension, Uche was electric as Getafe routed Real Valladolid 4-0. He delivered two assists and now has 3 goals and 3 assists in his debut La Liga season.

5. Yira Sor (Genk, Belgium)

1 Assist

Came off the bench to make the difference with a crucial assist in Genk’s 2-1 win over rivals Anderlecht — a vital result in their title pursuit.