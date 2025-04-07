Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 7th April, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 7th April, 2025

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Economic Affairs, in the Office of the Vice President, Tope Fasua, has expressed confidence in the President’s ability to secure his re-election.

Fasua argued that there is no viable candidate that has the power to remove Tinubu from power in 2027.

He noted that other political parties lack both the platform to pose a challenge to Tinubu.

The aide shared his thoughts in an interview with broadcast journalist, Seun Okinbaloye.

He said, “I don’t see who will remove [Bola Ahmed] Tinubu in 2027.

“I don’t even see where you’re going to start. It is going to end up in frustration.

“They don’t even have a platform anymore. Which platform are they using?”

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has reversed the invitation that was previously issued to the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi Muhammad II, to appear for interrogation in Abuja.

Naija News reports Egbetokun ordered the Kano State Police Command to gather the monarch’s statement concerning the incident within the State.

The IGP issued the order in a statement on Sunday, signed by the police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stating that the withdrawal was done based on the advice of well-meaning Nigerians and the need to avoid any attempt to politicize the issue.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Police Force had summoned Emir Sanusi over the violence that erupted during the recent Eid-el-Fitr procession in Kano, which resulted in the death of a local vigilante member.

However, in a statement on Sunday by Adejobi, IGP Egbetokun said operatives of the Force Intelligence Department (FID) have been mandated to proceed to Kano to obtain Sanusi’s statement.

He also noted that the earlier invitation extended to Sanusi has been withdrawn.

The IGP assured that the Police Force remains non-partisan and its actions are guided solely by the principles of justice, neutrality, and professionalism.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has vowed that all those responsible for the recent attacks in Plateau State would be apprehended and made to face justice in accordance with the law.

The NSA, who submitted that it was time to bring the clashes and killings to an end, declared that “enough is enough” on such attacks.

Naija News reports Ribadu made the submission on Sunday while speaking to journalists at the headquarters of Operation SAFE HAVEN in Jos, the Plateau State capital, emphasizing the urgent need for action to restore peace and stability to the affected communities.

While lamenting the loss of lives, including the displacement of numerous women and children as a result of the renewed attacks in some communities in Plateau State, Ribadu stressed the need to curb all provocations that could eventually lead to full-blown crises.

Ribadu expressed regret over the resurgence of village attacks and promised the support of the federal government in curbing the trend of violence.

The NSA also revealed that the country and security forces are recording significant progress in the fight against terrorists and criminals, noting that incidents of violence and fatalities have been reduced by over 90 percent across the Country.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has maintained that the recent Supreme Court ruling on the affairs of the Labour Party has effectively sacked Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the party.

Governor Otti, who insisted that the Labour Party is bigger than any individual, therefore submitted that those affected by the ruling should do the right thing and give peace a chance, except their original intention was to destroy the Labour Party.

He, however, maintained that nobody can destroy the Labour Party as any attempt to destroy the party will lead to the destruction of any individual behind such plans.

Otti cautioned against interpreting the Supreme Court judgement to suit personal interests as, according to him, some people are giving misleading interpretations to the Supreme Court judgement that sacked Abure from office.

He noted that there are some “misleading interpretations being given to the Supreme Court judgement that sacked Abure’s led faction of the LP.”

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has kicked against a proposed nationwide protest, warning that it is ill-timed and mischievous.

Naija News reports that the Take-It-Back Movement has scheduled tomorrow, Monday, for protest across the country against government policies.

Reacting in a statement on Sunday, Police spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, advised the organizers to shelve the planned protest.

According to him, the rationale behind staging a nationwide protest on the same day as the National Police Day, is questionable and perceived to be a deliberate attempt and unpatriotic act that is capable of rubbishing and maligning the image of the Police.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Bayelsa has refuted claims that ex-First Lady Patience Jonathan illegally detained 15 of her former domestic staff at the Okaka Custodial Centre.

According to the allegations, the workers were accused of stealing valuable items, including seven gold bangles, five Samsung air conditioners, two sets of upholstery chairs, and six Samsung flat-screen televisions, amounting to a total value of N200 million.

Additionally, they were said to be facing 18 counts, including conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, and burglary.

However, the Bayelsa state command of the Nigerian Correctional Service has strongly denied these claims. In a statement issued on Sunday, the spokesperson for the Okaka Custodial Centre, Isari Gbosi Tombara, dismissed the allegations as “unfounded” and designed to tarnish the reputation of the correctional service.

Naija News reports that Tombara also addressed the speculation about a closed-door meeting between Patience Jonathan and top officials of the NCoS in Bayelsa. He clarified that no such meeting took place, as claimed in some reports.

The NCoS spokesperson further reassured the public that the detained workers have been treated humanely and their fundamental rights respected while in custody.

Senate spokesman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, has maintained that the Nigerian Senate did nothing wrong in the process adopted to approve the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State.

The lawmaker said the controversy over the action is because every Nigerian wants to interpret the constitution to favour them.

While insisting that the lawmakers followed due process in approving the state of emergency, Adaramodu, who spoke to newsmen at his country home in Ekiti South Senatorial District, disclosed that 74 members voted for the emergency rule out of the 106 lawmakers who attended plenary.

He argued that the decision of the Senate leadership to adopt the ‘yes or nay’ method did not go against any constitutional requirement.

Naija News reports Adaramodu added that there was no personal interpretation of the law or bending of the constitution in approving the state of emergency in Rivers State.

He also denounced the Senate as a rubber-stamp assembly, explaining that some terms of the state of emergency were varied before the lawmakers approved it.

The Senate spokesperson also blamed Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the State Assembly members for the political crisis that enveloped Rivers State and prompted the declaration of a state of emergency.

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Joe Aribo and his team, Southampton, have suffered an early relegation from the Premier League with seven matches still remaining.

Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed after a tough match against Tottenham Hotspur, where Brennan Johnson delivered an impressive performance. The Wales forward scored the opening goal in the 13th minute, converting a well-placed cut-back from Djed Spence, and he added another just before halftime with a deft flicked header from James Maddison, putting Southampton under early pressure.

Although Mateus Fernandes managed to score a late consolation goal in the 90th minute, the match concluded with a significant moment as Mathys Tel netted his first league goal for Spurs from the penalty spot, sealing Southampton’s fate.

Note that Aribo played for the 64th minute before he was replaced by Will Smallbone when Southampton were losing 2-0. In his absence, Spurs scored once and his team scored a consolation goal to end the game 3-1 in favour of the home side.

Super Eagles of Nigeria star, Alex Iwobi helped Fulham to end their 26-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League as the London club pulled off a remarkable 3-2 victory at Craven Cottage.

The Premier League match, which ended in a 3-2 win for Fulham at Craven Cottage, started positively for Liverpool, with Alexis Mac Allister spectacularly opening the scoring. The midfielder unleashed a stunning 25-yard strike that flew past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno, giving the visitors an early lead.

However, the tide turned dramatically within the first half as Fulham mounted a swift comeback with three goals in just 13 minutes.

Ryan Sessegnon leveled the match in the 29th minute. He displayed excellent poise to finish first-time after a precise cross from Andreas Pereira landed perfectly in the box. Sessegnon’s quick reaction and clinical strike caught Liverpool’s defense off guard and reinvigorated the home crowd.

Nine minutes later, the Cottagers took the lead courtesy of Alex Iwobi. The Liverpool defense was left exposed after Andy Robertson misjudged a cross-field pass, allowing Iwobi to seize the opportunity.

After having his initial shot blocked, Iwobi’s follow-up was deflected off Robertson, leaving Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher with no chance and sending Fulham fans into raptures.

Fulham’s third goal came shortly after when a Liverpool clearance from a Fulham corner was poorly executed. Despite Iwobi’s clumsy attempt to regain control of the ball, Brazilian striker Rodrigo Muniz displayed quick thinking and skill. He retrieved the ball, made a brilliant turn, and calmly slotted it past Kelleher to extend Fulham’s lead, leaving the visitors reeling.

Real Madrid face significant challenges as they prepare for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal on Tuesday, with four key players unavailable for the encounter.

Fortunately for the team, UEFA has decided not to impose bans on Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Dani Ceballos. These players had been under scrutiny after UEFA launched an investigation into their exuberant celebrations following the thrilling penalty shootout victory over Atletico Madrid in the last round.

However, despite the absence of bans, Real Madrid will still be without two vital players for the match at the Emirates Stadium. Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos have not fully recovered from their respective injuries and will remain in Madrid. Both players missed the recent 2-1 defeat against Valencia in La Liga, and their absence will be felt as the team looks to secure a positive result against Arsenal.

Adding to the team’s woes, Aurelien Tchouameni will also be sidelined due to suspension, having received a yellow card during the previous match against Manchester City. This loss further complicates the squad’s depth going into the crucial tie.

Additionally, goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is continuing to work back to full fitness and has not yet rejoined the main training squad.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.