‘They Are Coming’ – Peter Obi, Atiku On Long List Of Politicians Set To Join SDP – Adebayo

A former presidential candidate and chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has revealed that a long list of politicians are set to join the party ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

Adebayo disclosed that the SDP is in talks with several politicians and is ready to welcome them all ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports the former presidential candidate specifically identified the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as well as his colleague in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as part of the prominent names currently in discussion with the SDP and expected to join the party soon.

“People are joining my party, and we are welcoming them. You can see how active I am in welcoming them. The only little issue we have with some of them is to change the culture where if you have not been in an environment where rules are taken seriously.

“Some of them are doing some Boy Scouts, black market operations, we are dealing with that. But we welcome them into the party. All these people you have mentioned, El-Rufai, Atiku Abubakar, even former Governor Peter Obi are coming. A lot of people are coming, and we will welcome them,” the SDP chieftain said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Asked by the anchor to clarify his statement on Obi, Adebayo emphasized that the former Anambra State Governor is in talks to join the SDP.

He also emphasized the readiness of the party to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

“Supposedly, until somebody joins, we don’t know. But people have told me, and the Financial Secretary (SDP) has also informed me, that they are talking. So we will welcome everybody.

“Surely, when we come in, and we don’t become a tower of Babel; if we come in, follow the rules and allow one person to emerge transparently, clearly, without cheating, without criminality the way we did our convention in 2022, people applauded us transparently, no court case, no crisis, no allegations.

“If they can stick to our culture and follow the way we do in the SDP and produce a good alternative to Nigerians, we are going to manifestly defeat the APC and retire President Tinubu to Lagos or wherever he chooses in Nigeria,” he said.

Naija News reports that despite talks of an opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 elections, both Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar have shut down rumours of dumping their current political parties.