Tanko Speaks On Peter Obi’s Inclusion In Long List Of Politicians Set To Join SDP

The Interim National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Yunusa Tanko, has countered the Social Democratic Party (SDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, over claims that the Labour Party (LP) 2023 flagbearer, Peter Obi, is among long list of politicians set to join the his party ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

Naija News reports that Adebayo disclosed that the SDP is in talks with several politicians and is ready to welcome them all ahead of the 2027 elections.

Adebayo specifically identified Peter Obi and his colleague in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as part of the prominent names currently in discussion with the SDP and expected to join the party soon.

However, Tanko, a campaigner for the 2023 presidential candidate of LP, during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Monday, April 7, 2025, said Peter Obi remains a member of the party till further developments.

He said, “As far as I am concerned, His Excellency, Peter Obi, is a member of the Labour Party. It remains so until when there is any other thing that may come up.”

Speaking further, Tanko noted that the leaders of the Labour Party would make some positions clear to Nigerians in the coming days, especially in line with the Supreme Court’s judgment sacking Julius Abure as LP national chairman.

He added, “As I speak to you right now, there is going to be a meeting possibly within the week by the leaders of the party to make fundamental positions clear to everyone, and in line with the position of the Supreme Court ruling and that of course will put the whole matter to rest.”