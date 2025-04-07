Southampton Sack Ivan Juric After Early Relegation From Premier League

Southampton Football Club have parted ways with manager Ivan Juric following the team’s relegation from the Premier League, as confirmed by the club on Monday, April 9.

The journey to stay in the top flight faced significant challenges, culminating in a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham, which sealed Southampton’s fate as they recorded relegation in record time. This season has been particularly tough, with the team experiencing 25 losses out of 31 matches.

Under Juric’s leadership, the squad struggled to find their footing, achieving only one league victory—against Ipswich—in February after he took over from Russell Martin in December.

With seven games still remaining, this situation has unfortunately given Southampton a Premier League record for the earliest relegation, surpassing previous records set by Derby and Huddersfield.

Simon Rusk has been appointed as interim manager for the remainder of the season. He will be assisted by Adam Lallana.

A statement from the club expressed gratitude towards Juric and his team for their efforts during a challenging period, acknowledging their commitment to improving the squad’s performance. “While we had hoped for more progress on the pitch, we appreciate Ivan and his staff’s honesty and hard work as they battled against the odds,” the statement read.

“With relegation now confirmed, we believe it’s important to provide clarity for our fans, players, and staff as we prepare for a pivotal summer. We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support of our fans this season; their dedication and passion, despite the difficulties, have been truly remarkable.”