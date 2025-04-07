‘Shame On Peter Obi, Atiku, They Are Politically Homeless’ – APC Chieftain Reacts To Coalition Talks To Retire Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayekooto Akindele, has slammed ex-presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, over an impending coalition of opposition political parties to retire President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Naija News reports that Akindele made this known while reacting to remarks by the 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewale Adebayo, that Peter Obi and Atiku are on the long list of politicians set to join the SDP.

Adebayo said the politicians would oust Tinubu and APC from power in 2027.

However, Ayekooto in a post via his Facebook page said Atiku and Obi would be politically homeless, unlike Tinubu, who will retire to Lagos.

He wrote: “We will retire Tinubu to Lagos – SDP

“Yes in 2031. But what I love most about this statement is Tinubu and Lagos. When Obi retired as Anambra Governor, he didn’t retire to Anambra, he came to Lagos.

“When Waziri Adamawa retired as VP, he didn’t retire to Adamawa but Abuja. When GEJ retired, he went to Bayelsa.

“When OBJ retired, he went to Ogun, when Buhari retired, he went to Katsina.

“Osinbajo relocated to Ikenne. Obviously, in 2031, Tinubu will go to Lagos. Shame on Obi and Atiku, they’re politically homeless.”