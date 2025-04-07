Saraki Condemns Herdsmen Attacks In Bokkos

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has condemned herdsmen attacks in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State.

Naija News reported that herdsmen, last Wednesday, attacked five communities in Bokkos, leading to the death of at least 52 persons; residents of the communities were also displaced.

The former Senate President said the gruesome killing of women and children by herdsmen in Bokkos underscored the deepening crisis of insecurity in the nation.

In a statement to journalists, Saraki also condemned the killing of some reported hunters in Uromi, Edo State.

He urged the government to arrest the perpetrators of the violence and ensure they faced justice.

It read: “The past week has brought devastating news of violence in our nation. I remain deeply disturbed by, and unequivocally condemn, both the recent mob killing of 16 individuals in Uromi, Edo State, and the abhorrent massacre of over 50 people—predominantly women and children—in Plateau State.

“No grievance or suspicion can ever justify the barbaric violence witnessed in these incidents. While the circumstances of these tragedies differ, they both underscore a deepening crisis of insecurity and a breakdown of the rule of law.

“The fundamental duty of government is to guarantee the lives and property of all citizens, irrespective of where they come from, how they worship the Almighty, or what language they speak.

“The longer these killers roam free, the longer citizens live in fear. There must be no sacred cows, no half measures. Every individual who had a hand in the Uromi mob killing or the Plateau massacre must face swift, transparent legal proceedings and be held accountable.

“Furthermore, authorities at all levels must act resolutely to dismantle the cycle of impunity that allows such atrocities to persist and to address the complex factors fueling these conflicts.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and communities affected by these senseless losses in both Edo and Plateau States.”