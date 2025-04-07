Protest May Be Used To Avenge The Killings In Edo State – Police Warn Take-it-back Movement

The Spokesman for the Sokoto Police Command, Ahmed Rufai has warned the Take-It-Back Movement and other civil society groups that their planned nationwide protest might be hijacked by aggrieved individuals.

Naija News reports that the The Take-It-Back movement had scheduled a nationwide protest for Today, April 7, 2025, citing several national issues.

However speaking in an interview with Punch, Rufai warned that Sokoto is a Muslim state and the protest might be hijacked by individuals furious over the massacre in Edo State.

He noted that the police would try to convince stakeholders against getting involved in the protest.

He said, “We will engage stakeholder, including the leadership of resident communities, to convince their wards on why they should not participate in such protests.

“We must be aware that this state is predominantly a Muslim state, and the issue of the recent Edo killings is still ranging among the people. If such a protest is allowed to be held, some people may hijack it to avenge the killings in Edo State.

“Most of our people here cannot differentiate between bad governance or any other protest, so we need to be very proactive in preventing such an incident from happening.”

Also speaking to the aforementioned publication, the Police Public Relations Officer in Nasarawa State, Ramhan Nansel, threatened to arrest residents who breached the law during the rally, pointing out that the necessary deployments had been made.

He said, “As I speak with you now, the command is already working to ensure that law and order is maintained in the state during the protest.

“Though there are currently no signs of violence across the state but we will still be on the lookout to ensure that the peace that we have been enjoying in this state is maintained. I can assure you that anyone who goes about looking for trouble or causing any form of violence will be arrested.’’